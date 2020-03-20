Helium Hits One Day Volume of $5.00 (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Helium has a market capitalization of $308,762.98 and approximately $5.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Helium has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can now be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006031 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008356 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium (HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 13,746,778 coins and its circulating supply is 13,398,397 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

