HempCoin Market Cap Hits $356,264.82 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $356,264.82 and $1,036.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034226 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00087527 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,629.12 or 1.00120912 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00070608 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000822 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000342 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 255,567,957 coins and its circulating supply is 255,432,806 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

