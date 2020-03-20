Hess Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hess in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.86) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Hess stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. Hess has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hess by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Hess by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marc S. Lipschultz purchased 503 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,009.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $128,523.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,018.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,322 shares of company stock worth $20,890,829. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.26%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

