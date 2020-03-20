Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 836.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,678 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Hess by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Hess by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after buying an additional 19,358 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Hess by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Hess by 10.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Hess from $83.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hess from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.41.

HES stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,378. Hess Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $13,079,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,572 shares in the company, valued at $90,716,238.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $122,369.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,269,717.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,322 shares of company stock valued at $20,890,829 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

