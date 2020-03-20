Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Citigroup

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $83.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.41.

HES stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.82. Hess has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts predict that Hess will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $128,523.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,018.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,322 shares of company stock worth $20,890,829. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hess by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hess by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Hess by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

