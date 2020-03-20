Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Deutsche Bank

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

HPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Shares of HPE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,390,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,289,608. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

