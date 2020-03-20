High Falls Advisors Inc Has $1.27 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,884,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,721,000 after purchasing an additional 138,274 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after acquiring an additional 58,156 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,559,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 540,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,575,000 after acquiring an additional 57,381 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 491,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after acquiring an additional 17,535 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $44.10 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80.

