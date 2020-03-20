High Falls Advisors Inc Has $11.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

High Falls Advisors Inc decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,820 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 3.1% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $11,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average of $73.45. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

