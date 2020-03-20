High Falls Advisors Inc Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

High Falls Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.8% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $181.18 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $166.80 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

