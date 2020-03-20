High Falls Advisors Inc Has $22.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

High Falls Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,543 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 6.4% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $22,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,425,000 after buying an additional 81,237 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,867,000 after buying an additional 196,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.71. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $65.50 and a 1 year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

