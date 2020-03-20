High Falls Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

High Falls Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $154.48 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $144.48 and a 12 month high of $211.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.74.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

