Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 239,453 Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 239,453 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,526,000. Fabrinet comprises 2.4% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Fabrinet as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $49.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.42. Fabrinet has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $71.22.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.21 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.29%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fabrinet from to in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

In other Fabrinet news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $1,851,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,490.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,843 shares of company stock worth $2,424,035. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.