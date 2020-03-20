Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,861 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,619 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $11,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $50,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $20.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $38.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CATY shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.