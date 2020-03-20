Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Has $10.27 Million Position in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 770,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,981 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $310.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $124.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.69 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.64%.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dupree purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $224,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 53,750 shares of company stock valued at $494,725. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. National Securities cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.