Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,391 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Malibu Boats worth $10,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBUU opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.89. Malibu Boats Inc has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $52.13.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats Inc will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

