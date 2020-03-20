Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 38,849 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of SRC Energy worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,730 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 190,593 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 79,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 378,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,509 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period.

SRCI stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. SRC Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.91.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

