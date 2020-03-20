Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Sells 10,166 Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,166 shares during the quarter. Virtusa makes up about 1.8% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned 0.89% of Virtusa worth $12,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Virtusa by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Virtusa by 402.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Virtusa by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRTU shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Virtusa from $56.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtusa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

VRTU opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.35. Virtusa Co. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $748.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virtusa Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtusa news, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $489,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

