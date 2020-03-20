Hiscox (LON:HSX) Given Sector Performer Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Hiscox (LON:HSX)‘s stock had its “sector performer” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HSX. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hiscox in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,590 ($20.92) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($18.09) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,410 ($18.55)) on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,246 ($16.39) to GBX 1,231 ($16.19) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,372.33 ($18.05).

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at GBX 1,017 ($13.38) on Friday. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 1,011 ($13.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,251.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,400.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18.

In related news, insider Caroline Foulger purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,048 ($13.79) per share, for a total transaction of £52,400 ($68,929.23). Also, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,222 ($16.07) per share, with a total value of £15,886 ($20,897.13).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

