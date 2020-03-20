Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Price Up 2% Over Last Week

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $884,199.97 and $887.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.38 or 0.02590617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00191713 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00036033 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.