Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) VP Purchases $25,270.00 in Stock

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) VP Kenneth Norwood acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,270.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 43,492 shares in the company, valued at $314,012.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HEP traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,257,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,043. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.80. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $131.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.44 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 42.21%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $4,984,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 31.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HEP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.98.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

