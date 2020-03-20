Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.41 Million

Equities analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will post $24.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.60 million and the lowest is $24.13 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $24.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $99.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.20 million to $99.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $100.94 million, with estimates ranging from $98.40 million to $103.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 23.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBCP. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

In related news, Director Michael P. Maraist bought 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Maraist bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $167,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $319,263. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $22.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $40.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

