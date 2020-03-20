Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) will post sales of $162.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.40 million and the highest is $163.30 million. Home Bancshares reported sales of $163.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares will report full-year sales of $657.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $657.70 million to $658.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $676.95 million, with estimates ranging from $675.30 million to $678.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Home Bancshares.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

HOMB opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.20. Home Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In other news, CEO Tracy French bought 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.50. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $32,189.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 783,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 41,995 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,301 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 207,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 112,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

