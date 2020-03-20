Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other news, insider Igor Matushansky sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $70,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,756.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Klaus Orlinger sold 6,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $81,603.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $13,702.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $414,033 in the last ninety days.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

