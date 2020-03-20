HOQU (HQX) Reaches Market Cap of $156,553.18

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. HOQU has a market capitalization of $156,553.18 and approximately $1.63 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HOQU has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HOQU alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.78 or 0.02442868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00193489 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037956 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Hotbit, Cobinhood and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.