Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) Director Joseph J. Savage Buys 8,000 Shares

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) Director Joseph J. Savage bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $56,160.00.

NASDAQ HRZN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,533. Horizon Technology Finance Corp has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a market cap of $113.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.09%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 172,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRZN. Compass Point upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Aegis raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.37.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

