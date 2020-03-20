Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.81. 61,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,708. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.25 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 44.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $34,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,797.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $129,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,988 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,592 shares of company stock worth $6,821,115 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.36.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

