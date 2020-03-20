Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HAL) Receiving Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HAL) has been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

HAL stock traded down C$0.28 on Friday, hitting C$13.02. 16,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,971. Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf has a twelve month low of C$12.46 and a twelve month high of C$19.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.90.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.