HorusPay (HORUS) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. HorusPay has a total market cap of $487,570.03 and $4.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX. In the last week, HorusPay has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.91 or 0.02624032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00188719 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00036922 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io.

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

