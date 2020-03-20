Host Hotels and Resorts Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 8,141 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 400% compared to the average daily volume of 1,628 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 454.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,501,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20,082,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $161,686,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,627,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,725,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 58.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,100,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,074 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HST stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,739,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,707,006. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

