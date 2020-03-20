Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,753,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,792 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.88% of Hostess Brands worth $54,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,881.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 91,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $1,301,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 674,064 shares of company stock worth $9,564,497. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. 1,243,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,109. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.60. Hostess Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $216.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.66 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 6.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

