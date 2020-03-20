Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Irwin Gold Sells 15,000 Shares

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Irwin Gold sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Irwin Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $491,100.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.73. The company had a trading volume of 982,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,801. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.96. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $59.36.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 22.49%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

HLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,910,000 after purchasing an additional 518,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,324,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,722,000 after purchasing an additional 236,292 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

