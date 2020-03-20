HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Getting Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HSBC earned a media sentiment score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

HSBC stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. HSBC has a one year low of $26.83 and a one year high of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $120.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 107.18%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

