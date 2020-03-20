HTMLCOIN Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $5,327.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.99 or 0.01162269 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00050091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00034499 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 60.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008379 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00179063 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008404 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00089901 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Fatbtc, C-Patex, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

