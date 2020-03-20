Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) Receiving Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) has been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hudson’s Bay earned a media sentiment score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Hudson’s Bay has a 52-week low of C$6.22 and a 52-week high of C$11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -3.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 913.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Several research analysts recently commented on HBC shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.30 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial set a C$11.00 price objective on Hudson’s Bay and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Jeffrey Metrick sold 30,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.93, for a total transaction of C$331,321.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 679 shares in the company, valued at C$7,421.47. Also, Director Wayne Longmire Pommen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.94, for a total value of C$33,914.00.

About Hudson’s Bay

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.

