Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 174,688 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Humana worth $34,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Humana by 2,189.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Humana by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,197,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,087,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Humana by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 138,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,639,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Humana by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $256.19 on Friday. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $225.65 and a 12-month high of $384.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.40.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

