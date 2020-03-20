Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,486,000 after acquiring an additional 54,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,359,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,837,000 after purchasing an additional 345,138 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 660,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,751,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 615,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,466,000 after purchasing an additional 24,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 550,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,208,000 after purchasing an additional 79,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $207.92 per share, with a total value of $831,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,047.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Cuccias sold 2,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.58, for a total value of $418,066.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,823.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,038 shares of company stock worth $1,192,198 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII traded down $8.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,444. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $148.48 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

