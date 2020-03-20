Hydro (HYDRO) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $387,531.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded 37.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Mercatox, IDEX and DEx.top.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00052886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000622 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $270.71 or 0.04307219 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00068794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038471 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015758 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013696 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003726 BTC.

About Hydro

HYDRO is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro.

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Mercatox, CoinEx, DEx.top, BitMart, Bittrex, Fatbtc, Upbit, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

