Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hydro One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

HRNNF stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,130. Hydro One has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $21.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.21.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.