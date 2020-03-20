Hydro One (TSE:H) Upgraded to Outperform by CIBC

Hydro One (TSE:H) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$27.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$29.00. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.46.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of TSE:H traded up C$0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting C$24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$20.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion and a PE ratio of 18.46.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.