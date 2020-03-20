Hyperion (HYN) Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Hyperion has a market cap of $22.88 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0722 or 0.00001165 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Hotbit, Bibox and Bgogo. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.27 or 0.02599853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00191595 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00036090 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinExchange, Bgogo and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.