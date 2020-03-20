IAA (NYSE:IAA) Shares Bought by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,399 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.20% of IAA worth $12,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 12.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the third quarter worth $4,896,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IAA by 445.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,277,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,306,000 after buying an additional 1,043,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 444.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of IAA from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. IAA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

IAA stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.11 million. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IAA will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

