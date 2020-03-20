IBM (NYSE:IBM) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of -1.00

News headlines about IBM (NYSE:IBM) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. IBM earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected IBM’s score:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. IBM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. IBM has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $158.75. The firm has a market cap of $94.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 62.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IBM will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. IBM’s payout ratio is currently 50.59%.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.82, for a total transaction of $177,213.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,311.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

