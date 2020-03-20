ICON (ICX) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. ICON has a total market cap of $107.20 million and $25.62 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICON has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00003273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, OKEx and OOOBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ICON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.56 or 0.02561678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00191828 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00027041 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 529,099,262 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation.

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Rfinex, Gate.io, IDEX, HitBTC, OOOBTC, Bithumb, Huobi, Upbit, Hotbit, ABCC, Allbit, Binance, DragonEX, COSS, CoinTiger and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.