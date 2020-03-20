IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Seaport Global Securities

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was upgraded by research analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.70.

IDEX stock traded down $5.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.57. The company had a trading volume of 63,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,572. IDEX has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $178.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

