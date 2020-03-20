IG Gold Price Down 41% Over Last 7 Days (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $420,587.99 and approximately $3,516.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IG Gold token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, CoinExchange, LATOKEN and TRX Market. During the last week, IG Gold has traded 41% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.38 or 0.02590617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00191713 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00036033 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00052781 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015972 BTC.

About IG Gold

IGG is a token. Its launch date was January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy.

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, TRX Market, CoinExchange and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

