Ignition (IC) Price Reaches $0.0868 on Top Exchanges

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Ignition has a market capitalization of $110,533.44 and approximately $10.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for $0.0868 or 0.00001403 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last week, Ignition has traded 165.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00034997 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00091426 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,162.51 or 0.99559746 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000901 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00068832 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000362 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,286,208 coins and its circulating supply is 1,273,035 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org.

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.