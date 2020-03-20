II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Acquired by Divisar Capital Management LLC

Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 125.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,189 shares during the quarter. II-VI comprises approximately 2.8% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of II-VI worth $9,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in II-VI in the third quarter worth $33,000. Robecosam AG raised its position in II-VI by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,720,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 456,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,052. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.24. II-VI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at $15,332,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,300 shares of company stock worth $1,364,800. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

IIVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on II-VI from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.