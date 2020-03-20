IMI (LON:IMI) Given New GBX 1,110 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

IMI (LON:IMI) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.63) to GBX 1,110 ($14.60) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IMI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,125 ($14.80) to GBX 1,230 ($16.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 985 ($12.96) to GBX 815 ($10.72) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of IMI to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.77) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,105.71 ($14.55).

IMI stock opened at GBX 703.60 ($9.26) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,018.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,064.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 867.80 ($11.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98).

In other news, insider Daniel Shook sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.38), for a total value of £40,791.30 ($53,658.64). Insiders bought 36 shares of company stock valued at $37,852 over the last quarter.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

