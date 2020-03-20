ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMGN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

In other ImmunoGen news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 55,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $275,557.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,542.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Craig Barrows sold 16,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $82,295.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 145,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,922.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,504 shares of company stock valued at $441,635. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palo Alto Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,335,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256,351 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,707,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 171,081.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 753,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 752,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,616,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,372,000 after purchasing an additional 661,766 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $2.31 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.