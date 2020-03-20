Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,749 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Immunomedics worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Immunomedics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,781,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,506,000 after purchasing an additional 191,775 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Immunomedics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,023,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,979,000 after purchasing an additional 271,637 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Immunomedics by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,850,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,307,000 after acquiring an additional 669,388 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Immunomedics by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,779,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,600,000 after acquiring an additional 404,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunomedics by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,706,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMU traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 116,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,890. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32. Immunomedics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.53.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMMU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Immunomedics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

